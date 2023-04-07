Friday PM Forecast: one more batch of rain prior to Easter

The last punch of rain from a slow moving frontal system is expected into early Saturday morning. Thanks toi saturated ground from earlier rainfall, a FLOOD WATCH is in place for the WBRZ Weather Forecast Area until 8am Saturday. Outdoor plans are in good shape for Easter Sunday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: One more batch of showers and thunderstorms is expected overnight as a weakening cold front drops further south into the Gulf of Mexico. Rain could be heavy at times with an additional 1-3 inches. Some isolated street and poor drainage flooding is possible. Lows will settle in the low 60s. Any lingering showers will end from west to east on Saturday morning. Though a few breaks of sunshine will be possible, mostly cloudy skies are expected. Highs will stay in the mid 70s thanks to cool, northeast breezes.

Up Next: Drier and seasonable conditions are on tap for Easter Sunday. Once again, skies will feature more clouds than sun, but no more than brief, spotty sprinkles will be possible. Highs will peak in the mid 70s with northeast winds of 5-10mph. Monday will remain largely dry. The next storm system is expected to develop and pause over the northern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Overall, cooler and unsettled weather is expected across the central Gulf Coast, but how far inland will depend on exactly where this system tracks. The forecast for that time period is currently lower confidence and prone to some changes. More will be known by the end of the weekend. Either way, that system should exit for a dry end to the workweek.

