Friday PM Forecast: next round of rain tomorrow, some heavy

Another round of rain is anticipated to start the weekend. After a short break into early next week, the next storm system could threaten with severe weather.

Next 24 Hours: Thick clouds will persist overnight with showers and thunderstorms increasing in coverage. Some brief downpours will be possible. Low temperatures will stop in the mid 60s.

It is looking more and more like outdoor events surrounding the #BayouClassic will have to deal with #rain. At least the Battle of the Bands and game will be inside The Dome. #LaWX @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/ups7oZ7phQ — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) November 24, 2022

A frontal system will deliver a punch of rain and thunderstorms through the first half of Saturday. Downpours could lead to some localized street and poor drainage flooding, especially given the 2-4 inch soak that occurred Thanksgiving night. Clearing will come late in the day from west to east. With the clouds and rain around, high temperatures will not make it far beyond the low 70s.

Up Next: Once the front does pass, much nicer and quieter conditions are expected for a few days. Sunday and Monday will be mainly clear with highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Forecast focus will quickly move to the next storm system expected Tuesday into Wednesday. A cold front will move into the region and early indications are that conditions will allow the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. The risk level and specific threats will become clearer as we get closer. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

--Josh

