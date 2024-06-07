Friday PM Forecast: near record highs this weekend, rain returns next week

The "heat dome" is in full effect across the area, and this will drive temperatures into the mid to upper 90's over the weekend. Enjoy the dry conditions while they last, as we will be moving into an unsettled weather pattern next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any clouds that we had today will quickly begin to fade away as we head into the overnight hours. Expect clear skies with lows near 71 degrees in the morning. Tomorrow will be warm, actually very warm. Mainly clear skies and drier air will allows highs to get near 98 degrees. This will tie a record high if we reach that temperature. Humidity will also be a factor, driving feels like temperatures near 105 degrees.

Up Next: Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, with highs near the mid 90's, instead of the upper 90's. The pattern will shift once again next week, as the "heat dome" begins to break down. This will lower temperatures, as well as open up the door for daily shower and thunderstorm chances. Some days will likely be wetter than others, but the exact timing of the greatest rain coverage is somewhat unclear at this time. As usual, this will become more refined in the coming days, so check in often for more information.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

- Balin