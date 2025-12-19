Friday PM Forecast: last gasp of wintry temperatures to begin weekend

After a brief bout of seasonably cooler air on Friday, unseasonable warmth will make a big showing just in time for the peak of the holiday season. The only minor rain chances in the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast will come toward the end of the weekend.

Saturday: warming

Sunday & Monday: muggy, clouds, isolated showers

Through Christmas: unseasonably warm

Tonight & Tomorrow: Take a jacket if you’re heading out for some Christmas cheer tonight, but this might be the last time you need it before the holiday. While we’ll have some chilly lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s early Saturday morning, a freeze is not expected. As we head into Saturday, winds will shift back to the south, quickly dragging warm, humid air from the Gulf. Expect a beautiful start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs bouncing right back into the low 70s.

Up Next: By Sunday, it will start to feel a little more humid as a stalling front to the north draws some moisture inland from the Gulf. That feature could aid in isolated showers out there in the second half of the weekend, but it certainly won't be a washout. If you have outdoor travel plans or family gatherings, know that there could be a nuisance shower or even a rumble of thunder. Also, don’t be fooled by the fact that it will be the first day of astronomical winter, highs will be in the mid-70s!

After Monday, the weak front to the north will dissipate, and the chance for showers will wane as well. As the Storm Station has highlighted for over a week now, unseasonable warmth will persist right through the holiday. Look for morning lows in the 50s with patchy fog and afternoon highs in the mid-70s with lots of sun. If you don’t like the temperatures, you might at least like that afternoons will be quiet with plenty of sun—in good shape for getting outside and using whatever new toys Santa Claus leaves behind!

– Josh

