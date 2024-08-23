Friday PM Forecast: just enough humidity returning for few weekend showers

Moving into the weekend, there will be a slow but steady uptick in humidity. Especially noticeable by Sunday, this moisture will combine with an upper level disturbance to promote the development of some showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Humidity remains at modest levels and will allow low temperatures to settle near average in the low 70s tonight. Aside from some early evening clouds, expect mostly clear skies through daybreak. Saturday will quickly warm in response to ample sunshine. A fairly dry heat will feature high temperatures in the mid 90s.

Up Next: By Sunday, the Baton Rouge area will be positioned on the wetter, more active side of a weak upper level disturbance. This system will help isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorm start to break out as early as mid-morning near the coast. Not all locations will pick up rain. In between any precipitation and clouds, high temperatures will reach the mid 90s. That disturbance will depart for Texas early next week. Enough moisture may be left behind for the typical routine of isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Daily chance will likely be best near the coast, decreasing inland, and be very low in southwest Mississippi. We will feel humidity once again, but it may stay just shy of advisory levels. Temperatures will be above average with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

