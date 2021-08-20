Friday PM Forecast: hot weekend, Henri targets New England

A hot weekend is ahead. That is the forecast.

Next 24 Hours: A clear, muggy night is ahead with low temperatures struggling to ease into the mid 70s. Much like Friday, Saturday will be hot and steamy—perhaps a few degrees warmer in many neighborhoods. Expect high temperatures in the mid 90s with dew points in the mid 70s creating feels-like temperatures in the 105 to 110 range. Cooling showers are unlikely.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect Saturday for parishes bordering the lakes. There, feels-like temperatures could exceed 113 degrees. A HEAT ADVISORY is in place elsewhere, including Baton Rouge, for feels-like temperatures over 108 degrees. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Up Next: An upper level ridge of high pressure will park over the central Gulf Coast through Monday. This system will cause slightly drier and warmer weather. Highs will reach the mid 90s with feels-like temperatures possibly exceeding 105 degrees for several hours each day. Lows will stay in the mid to upper 70s. Expect ongoing HEAT ALERTS from the National Weather Service. While a stray shower or thunderstorm could pop in the afternoons Sunday and Monday, most will not find rain returning until at least Tuesday. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: As of 4pm Friday, Hurricane Grace was approaching a second strike in central Mexico. The storm had maximum sustained winds at 90mph, moving to the west at 15mph. This general motion or a more west-southwest track will occur through landfall tonight.

Y'all remember when we were under a winter storm warning in February? This is like that, in reverse. #Henri ??https://t.co/wSP0gNCVCX pic.twitter.com/gq8L92WgXV — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) August 20, 2021

As of 4pm Friday, Tropical Storm Henri was southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 70mph and a northwest motion at 10mph. Henri will turn due north and strengthen into a hurricane west of Bermuda. The newest track, takes Henri into the Northeastern U.S. and hurricane warnings have been posted for Long Island, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The Explanation: An upper level ridge will build across the region through the weekend. This system will cause subsidence, or sinking air, will serves to suppress convection and cause even more warming. With humidity not going anywhere, the heat index will have no problem reaching the 105 – 110 range through Monday as air temperatures peak in the mid 90s. Expect the National Weather Service to issue Heat Advisories several days in a row. Saturday should feature a rather dry atmosphere and rain will be tough to find. A little bit more moisture may be found in the atmosphere on Sunday and Monday for isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms to develop. The bottom line is, it is difficult to guarantee completely dry conditions across the area with all the instability along the Gulf Coast this time of year, but daily rain coverage will be much lower than usual. A weak cold front will slide into the Southeast U.S. on Monday evening. This feature should increase the development of showers and thunderstorms and allow the duration of oppressive heat to scale back. By Wednesday, that front will lose its luster but slug of tropical moisture will ride out of the eastern Gulf into our area to maintain scattered, afternoon showers and thunderstorms through the end of the week.

