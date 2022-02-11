Friday PM Forecast: cold front to move through this weekend

After a mild finish to the workweek, a chill will move into the area on Saturday. A few more freezes could be racked up by Monday.

Next 24 Hours: A quiet night is ahead as we await the arrival of our next cold front. Skies will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the mid 40s. Saturday will be seasonably mild with a high temperature in the mid 60s occurring during the morning hours. A cold front will push through around the middle of the day. This will switch winds around to the north and create a situation of falling temperatures in the afternoon, ending up in the low to mid 50s by nightfall. Though the cold front will pass by dry, a few clouds should develop.

Up Next: Sunday will be chilly, starting near freezing and only recovering into the mid 50s despite plenty of sunshine. Another freeze is possible by Monday morning. The cold air mass will be short-lived with highs returning to the 60s on Monday and Tuesday and 70s on Wednesday. A strong low pressure and cold front is expected to move into the region on Thursday bringing our next chance for rain. In fact, this system is flashing some early signals that it may have to be monitored for a severe weather threat. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: An upper level trough of low pressure over the Southwestern U.S. will move east and into the local area into the weekend driving a strong cold front through the area. This system will move through Saturday afternoon with almost all shower activity staying offshore. After the front passes, winds will shift back to the north, causing falling temperatures for the second half of the day. Continued advance of cold air will set up a chilly second half of the weekend. After morning lows near freezing, highs will be about 10 degrees below average on Sunday afternoon. Again, lows will be near freezing on Monday morning. The upper level trough will quickly depart next week while dry air stays in place and a surface high pressure system slides east toward the Carolinas. The result of these changes will be calm to southerly winds and clear skies producing quickly moderating temperatures back above average temperatures by Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday, stronger and deeper onshore winds will develop with moisture returning to the area. As dew points rise, overnight lows will be in the 40s on Wednesday and possibly 60s by Thursday. This rapid rise in moisture with relatively cool lake and land water will cause some fog formation.

While this occurs at the surface, a strong upper level trough of low pressure will be racing out of the Southwest U.S. The center of this trough will point from northwest to southeast developing a strong cold front over the Lower Midwest. That system will sweep east into the local area on Thursday. It is that time of year where we need to consider each of these systems for the potential of severe weather and heavy rain. It is too early to dig into those specifics but details will start to become clearer over the weekend.

--Josh

