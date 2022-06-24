Friday PM Forecast: Another day of intense heat expected for Saturday, Heat Advisory in effect for Capital Area

Temperatures held at 99° today. More intense heat is expected this weekend.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures will start to cool down as we head into the afternoon hours. An afternoon shower is possible for the more coastal communities but most will stay completely dry. Tomorrow will be a near repeat of today. Temperatures will climb into the triple digits across the area. Feels like temperatures will be 108-110° for several hours throughout the day. A Heat Advisory is in effect for our area until 7 PM Saturday. A shower is expected as we head into the late afternoon hours. The showers will stick mainly to the south and will come in too late to provide any relief from the heat. Overnight temperatures will cool into the high 70s.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Our extreme heat pattern begins to change starting Sunday. Daytime highs will peak in the mid-90s. More people will see afternoon showers on Sunday. These showers will be popping up around the area in the early afternoon hours providing some quick relief from the heat. Sunday will not be a total washout but some widespread showers are expected. Monday the more seasonable pattern continues. Temperatures will still be trending warmer than the average of 91°. Daytime highs will peak in the low 90s. More cooling afternoon showers will be sneaking into the forecast. Overnight temperatures will bottom out in the mid-70s. The rest of the work week we will see this seasonable pattern continue.

Although we are seeing a break from the intense heat as we head into next week, our warm streak could still make this one of the hottest Junes on record. Click HERE to find out more on what this hot June could mean for July and August.

In the Tropics:

A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is

producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for development of this

system over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form

during the early to middle part of next week while it moves westward

at 15 to 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic and approaches the

Windward Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent.