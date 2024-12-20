Friday PM Forecast: A weekend chill, defrosting closer to Christmas

A second cold front passage will send temperatures falling through the final weekend ahead of Christmas. Many will be facing frost and freeze conditions again. The weekend chill will be followed up by a warming trend - just in time for Santa's arrival.

Tonight & Tomorrow: With another cold front marching through early, expect an even chillier night to follow. It is timely, as Saturday marks the first official day of astronomical winter. Look for a morning low in the low to mid-30s in the Capital Area on Saturday. A north breeze at 5-10 mph might limit frost formation to some extent, but patchy frost is definitely on the table. Some areas near and especially north of Baton Rouge will experience a light freeze. As a result, keep your pets and plants warm. No clouds nor showers will accompany this cold front. The clear start will give way to a sunny Saturday afternoon. It will be noticeable cooler with a high in the mid to upper-50s, which is slightly below average for late December.

Up Next: Clear skies and relaxing winds will be the perfect recipe for a cold Saturday night. Overnight lows will flirt with the freezing mark in Baton Rouge, with areas nearby and north of the I-10/12 corridor reaching the 32° mark. Widespread frost is likely on Sunday due to less of a wind factor. It will be another night to protect pets and plants. With full sunshine, expect temperatures to climb into the lower-60s on Sunday afternoon after the morning chill. As Christmas gets closer, temperatures will continue to moderate as a storm system takes shape to south and west. That system will attempt to spread showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms into the region beginning on the night of Christmas Eve, into Christmas Day. That could kickstart a period of warm and unsettled weather.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

