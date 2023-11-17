Friday PM Forecast: A pleasant weekend, followed by a strong storm system

A weak cold front will sweep the clouds aside just in time for the LSU game. Although the weekend looks pleasant, a strong disturbance arrives early next week. This system brings beneficial rain, but also a chance for strong to severe storms.

Tonight & Tomorrow: We’ll continue to hang onto some clouds for Friday night. A sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out either, but the overall odds are very slim. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper-50s to near 60° on Saturday morning. A few areas of patchy fog are not out of the question. Cloud cover will gradually diminish through the day on Saturday as a dry cold front slides through the region. By late afternoon, skies will turn mostly sunny. The weather will be very nice for tailgating prior to the LSU game and the game itself. We expect a high temperature near 75°, with temperatures falling into the 60s and eventually 50s through the evening.

Up Next: Saturday’s cold front passage will set us up for a chilly Sunday morning with lows in the mid-40s. However, temperatures will recover nicely into the 70s by afternoon under mostly sunny skies. On Monday, we’ll be watching our next storm system.

A warm front appears to pass early on Monday. This will trigger some showers and help us warm up a fair amount for Monday afternoon. As the day progresses, showers and perhaps a few storms continue to be possible. Then, a strong cold front arrives overnight Monday. We expect a line of storms to form along this front, some of which could be strong to severe.

We are still several days out from this system, and there is still plenty of time for the details to shift around a bit. Be sure to keep up to date with the Storm Station as new information comes in. We’ll have a much better idea how things will pan out in the coming days. After the front, temperatures drop off. This sets us up for a much chillier Thanksgiving holiday.

The Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two is located near Jamaica as of Friday afternoon. The system is still a “Potential Tropical Cyclone” since it has yet to take on tropical characteristics. Overall odds now appear much lower that the storm will become tropical. Either way, heavy rain, gusty winds, high surf, and minor coastal flooding are anticipated in southeast Cuba, Haiti, and parts of the Bahamas. The storm will continue to quickly race northeast over the weekend before dissipating.





-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

