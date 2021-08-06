Friday Morning Forecast: The weekend forecast is looking mostly clear

Happy Friday! Weather will not get in the way of your weekend plans.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The summertime humidity is slowly funneling back in. Today will be a lot like yesterday with more comfortable humidity and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Up Next: Over the weekend a few isolated showers will be around each day, but it will be mostly sunny before and after any showers. Temperatures again will be trending near 90 degrees. Next week we will return to the regular summertime pattern. Temperatures overnight will be in the mid-70s and afternoon temperatures will be in the low 90s. Each day next week there will be isolated showers, but we are not tracking any total washouts. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

A tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. There is a 70 percent chance that a tropical depression will form over the weekend as conditions are conducive for further development.

Another tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. There is only a 20 percent chance of tropical development while the disturbance moves west-northwestward toward the Leeward Islands. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

