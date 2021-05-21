Friday marks final day of rain after a week of severe weather

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday morning, Baton Rouge skies are gray as a week-long series of storms reaches its much-anticipated conclusion.

WBRZ meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo says the heavy showers that resulted in flooded homes and roadways throughout the week will make a brief appearance Friday morning before heading west, towards Texas.

BYE BYE RAIN

High pressure is moving in to push the rain OUT. Click the link for the full forecast discussion and the video forecast. https://t.co/FHsBhdsCaC pic.twitter.com/SmAR0TEBgt — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) May 21, 2021

Meanwhile, traffic conditions in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas are relatively peaceful, as of 6:50 a.m., but a number of roadways remain impassable due to high water.

Three areas to avoid are listed below:

-Greenwell Springs is closed at the Comite River

-Old Perkins (La 427) is closed at Bayou Manchac

-Bluff Rd is closed from Bluff Oaks Ave to the I-10 overpass

A full list of road closures in Ascension Parish can be found here.

