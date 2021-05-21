73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday marks final day of rain after a week of severe weather

Friday, May 21 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday morning, Baton Rouge skies are gray as a week-long series of storms reaches its much-anticipated conclusion.

WBRZ meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo says the heavy showers that resulted in flooded homes and roadways throughout the week will make a brief appearance Friday morning before heading west, towards Texas.

Meanwhile, traffic conditions in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas are relatively peaceful, as of 6:50 a.m., but a number of roadways remain impassable due to high water. 

Three areas to avoid are listed below:

-Greenwell Springs is closed at the Comite River

-Old Perkins (La 427) is closed at Bayou Manchac

-Bluff Rd is closed from Bluff Oaks Ave to the I-10 overpass

A full list of road closures in Ascension Parish can be found here

Throughout the day, viewers can stay updated on road/weather conditions by following @WBRZTraffic and @WBRZWeather on Twitter.

All of WBRZ's live news, weather, and traffic reports can be viewed online here

