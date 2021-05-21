Latest Weather Blog
Friday marks final day of rain after a week of severe weather
BATON ROUGE - Early Friday morning, Baton Rouge skies are gray as a week-long series of storms reaches its much-anticipated conclusion.
WBRZ meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo says the heavy showers that resulted in flooded homes and roadways throughout the week will make a brief appearance Friday morning before heading west, towards Texas.
BYE BYE RAIN— WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) May 21, 2021
High pressure is moving in to push the rain OUT. Click the link for the full forecast discussion and the video forecast. https://t.co/FHsBhdsCaC pic.twitter.com/SmAR0TEBgt
>Click here for a detailed weather report<
Meanwhile, traffic conditions in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas are relatively peaceful, as of 6:50 a.m., but a number of roadways remain impassable due to high water.
Three areas to avoid are listed below:
-Greenwell Springs is closed at the Comite River
-Old Perkins (La 427) is closed at Bayou Manchac
-Bluff Rd is closed from Bluff Oaks Ave to the I-10 overpass
A full list of road closures in Ascension Parish can be found here.
Throughout the day, viewers can stay updated on road/weather conditions by following @WBRZTraffic and @WBRZWeather on Twitter.
All of WBRZ's live news, weather, and traffic reports can be viewed online here.