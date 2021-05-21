Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish road closures Friday morning
ASCENSION PARISH - Rain did not let up this week in south Louisiana, and with 10-15 inches falling in southern East Baton Rouge Parish and northern Ascension Parish since Monday, flooding has been a serious concern for locals.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) has been updating residents on area road closures due to high water.
An updated list of road closures was provided Friday morning on the APSO's Facebook page. This list of impacted Ascension roadways is available below.
Updated Road Closures (as of 4 a.m.)
*Roads Closed/Not passable*
Airport Rd/Summerfield South Rd
Alligator Bayou Rd/Bluff Rd
Trending News
Amite River Rd/Diversion Canal Rd
Bluff Rd from LeSalle Point to Bluff Oaks
Bayou Manchac Bridge on Perkins
Broussard Rd at Camp Dr
Calcote Rd
Camp Dr btwn Catoire and Manchac
Guist Rd
Little Prairie Rd at the end of road
New River Canal Rd at Hwy 73
Summerfield South Rd
Water Over the Road/Passable
Babin Rd at Kara Ct
Babin at Fleur De Lis
Clouatre Rd at Hodgeson Rd
Hwy 74 at Oak Fields(mile west of Oak Fields a portion of the EB lane missing)
Hwy 74 west of Bluff Rd has passable path down middle of road
John West Ln at Hwy 931
Oakgrove Parkway at Welsh
Westlake at Springwood
Manchac Point all the way to the back
Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter to keep a pulse on weather conditions throughout the day.