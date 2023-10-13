Friday AM Forecast: Warmest day of the week ahead of a very comfortable weekend

We will see the warmest temperatures of the week this afternoon. A cold front will make it's way through the state overnight leaving us with drier and cooler conditions that will result in a beautiful weekend in the boot.

Today & Tonight: A low level layer of stratus clouds around the area this morning will begin to break apart as the sun rises. Once the sunshine breaks through, we will see temperatures climb into the upper 80s this afternoon. A cold front will make it's way through the state overnight. A stripe of clouds, and perhaps a spotty shower, will precede the front. However, not serious impacts or inconveniences are expected. Temperatures early Saturday morning are expected in the lower 60s.

Up Next: The weather left behind the cold front will be very cooperative with all the outdoor events. Viewing should be great for the partial eclipse late Saturday morning into the afternoon. Be sure to gaze safely. For the college football games this weekend, an outer layer may be wanted for morning tailgating or in the stadiums during the evening hours. That won’t be necessary during the middle of the day though as temperatures will work into the low 80s. Sunday will be a little cooler with more distance behind the front and lows will be in the low 50s followed by highs in the mid 70s. A reinforcing shot of cool air could send temperatures a few degrees cooler early next week as skies stay clear.

Trending News

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Sean continues to struggle but has once again moved beyond depression status. With 45mph maximum sustained winds, it is chugging along to the northwest at 13mph. Little change in strength, direction or speed is expected as Sean stays in the open, eastern Atlantic Ocean over the next several days.

Shower and thunderstorm activity is limited and disorganized in association with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles to the south of the Cabo Verde Islands. While environmental conditions are currently only marginally favorable for slow development over the next couple of days, they are forecast to become more favorable and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week as this system moves generally westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

– Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.