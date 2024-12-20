Friday AM Forecast: temperatures drop even further this weekend, will not last

Another cold front moving through later today will drop our temperatures even more over the weekend. These conditions will not last, as a big warmup is expected next week.

Today & Tonight: Chilly temperatures are evident across the Capital Area this morning. Some locations have even made it into the upper 30s. We will warm up into the mid 60s in the afternoon and evening. Skies will feature complete sunshine. In the evening hours, another front will pass. This will drop our temperatures even more in the overnight hours. Lows will be in the mid to lower 30s. Some locations closer to the state line and in southern Mississippi will see light freezes.

Up Next: The theme of this weekend will be cold morning starts, and cool afternoon highs. Areas of frost and light freezes will be possible in the early morning hours. Sunday is more likely to support frost formation on account of lighter winds, and slightly more moisture in the air. Just about full sunshine is expected for the afternoons with highs near 60. If you enjoy the winter weather, it will unfortunately not last. Temperatures will steadily warm as we head into next week. The latest forecast for Christmas Day calls for highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s, mostly cloudy skies, and some showers around. Above average temperatures will likely last the rest of the week as well.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.