Friday AM Forecast: Sunny conditions turn cold and rainy this weekend

One more clear day before the cold front moves in.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today will be a near perfect repeat of yesterday. Morning temperatures are a few degrees warmer, and we will be a bit warmer this afternoon with highs near 70°. Skies will be clear through the afternoon. In the evening, clouds will build in, but we will stay dry. Temperatures will be in the 50s for Friday night plans.

Up Next: Saturday will start out cloudy with temperatures near 50° and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s before the next front reaches south Louisiana. Saturday will not be a wash out and showers are expected to be mainly light. A few heavy downpours are possible, but overall, rainfall totals will be less than 1 inch. Rain will be in and out between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dry skies will be back on Sunday with cooler temperatures. Sunday morning will start with temperatures in the mid-30s and windchills will be in the 20s. Sunday afternoon, temperatures will struggle to reach the 50s. Cooler temperatures will stick around for the first half of next week before they rebound again. Rain will be back mid next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: Weekend weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!