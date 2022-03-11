Friday AM Forecast: Storms, gusty winds, and freezing temperatures on the way

Widespread showers and storms will be followed by clear skies, gusty winds, and freezing temperatures this weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Your Friday is looking warm, muggy, and stormy at times. A few thunderstorms are rolling in this morning and then there will be some dry time in the middle of the day. Temperatures will climb into the 70s in between the clouds. Showers and storms will pick up again in the late afternoon. Activity will be widespread, and most areas will see some rain as night falls. A cold front will sweep through overnight dropping temperatures into the 30s. Areas north of Baton Rouge are at a risk for freezing tonight. There is a FREEZE WARNING issued for Mississippi through 8 a.m. Saturday. This will likely extend to the south for Sunday morning.

*FREEZE WARNING* for the shaded area. Temperatures are expected to drop below 32° for several hours. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/GZnRyBzrh0 — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) March 11, 2022

A WIND ADVISORY will start at 8 p.m. Friday and continue through 3 p.m. Saturday.

Up Next: Saturday morning will start with temperatures in the 30s. As the front passes through winds will pick up. Sustained winds will be 15-25mph with gusts up to 35mph until the wind advisory expires around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon will have temperatures in the low 50s.

Before you go to bed Saturday night, prepare for freezing temperatures. Protect your sensitive plants and bring in outdoor pets. While you’re at it, turn your clocks 1 hour ahead. Daylight Saving Time Starts at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Temperatures will rebound fast, in the 60s on Sunday afternoon. Monday morning will start with temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures warm back into the 70s by Monday afternoon. A few isolated showers are likely late Monday into Tuesday morning. Clear skies return on Wednesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— late season freeze—please have access to alerts through Sunday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.