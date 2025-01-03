Friday AM Forecast: Storm system brings severe threat Sunday, arctic air follows

Our next storm system is set to arrive on Sunday, and bring with it the threat of a few strong to severe storms. Following this system, will be the coldest air of the winter season so far.

Today & Tonight: Clouds and a few sprinkles has limited our lows to the 50s so far this morning. This is being caused by a low pressure system situated in the northern Gulf of Mexico. While we will start the day with some clouds, they will begin to clear out by the afternoon. Highs will make it to near 68 degrees under sunny skies. Clouds will once again begin to increase late in the overnight hours. Lows will be near 46 degrees.

Weekend Storm System: Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies, limiting highs to the lower 60s. A few spotty showers will be possible. The next weather impact will arrive on Sunday as our next storm system rolls through. Before the storms, high temperatures will jump well into the 70s. A few showers will be possible through the morning and afternoon, with widespread storms in the evening. Strong to severe storms will be possible. Most of the viewing area is under a slight (2/5) risk of severe weather. 1" of rain seems to be an appropriate upper bound for rainfall with this system.

Arctic Blast Next Week: A cold front rolling through early Monday will bring the coldest air of the Winter season so far. The Storm Station 7-Day Forecast shows several days where highs sit below 50° with lows in the 20s. Hard freezes some nights cannot be ruled out. Just beyond the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast, there have been a few hints a frozen precipitation potential by the end of next week. There is still a lot of unknowns, but if Gulf moisture can properly overlap with the cold air, precipitation of the frozen variety cannot be ruled out. Stay connected especially into next week as these details come into focus.

