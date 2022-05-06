Friday AM Forecast: Severe weather threat over, Heat turns up for Mother's Day

The heat is turning up for the next 7 days.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: The threat for severe weather has ended. Showers and storms will bubble up as the sun starts to rise, but only for areas south of Baton Rouge. If you are headed to New Orleans this morning, look out for a shower or two. By the late morning, everything will be clearing up. Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s. The heat and humidity are now here to stay. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Up Next: The heat will really crank up over the weekend. Expect to hit the 90s every afternoon starting on Saturday. Mother’s Day will bring more of the same, be sure to drink plenty of water while spending time with Mom. Skies will be clear and that will set the stage for potentially record-breaking heat next week. Temperatures will climb to the mid-90s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. There is no significant rain in the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!