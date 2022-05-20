Friday AM Forecast: Rainy pattern starts tomorrow

Showers will be around on Saturday and Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy Friday! It is another repeat of temperatures in the low 90s this afternoon and mostly sunny skies. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Scattered showers will be back in the forecast over the weekend. Saturday will start dry and isolated showers will begin to bubble up in the afternoon. Showers will become more scattered across the viewing area between 3-7 p.m. and about 30% of the viewing area is expected to see rain. Most areas are expected to see rain on Sunday. Showers will be widespread and will start in the morning along a boundary. A few rumbles of thunder, gusty winds, and possibly some hail will be associated with morning rain. By the afternoon, some lighter rain will be on and off through the rest of the day. If you have outdoor plans, have an indoor option available to help you dodge the showers. All the rain will keep temperatures in the mid-80s.

Scattered showers will be around through next week too. Most locations will see a shower on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Grab your umbrella and keep it close by in case you see a shower any day next week. The rain will be keeping the temperatures a little cooler, in the mid to upper 80s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics: The National Hurricane Center has started issuing official, tropical weather outlooks. While this was previously done on the first day of hurricane season, June 1, last year the NHC decided to start outlooks earlier due to the recent string of pre-season tropical systems. With the latest outlook, no development is expected over the next 5 days.

Long range outlooks also suggesting no development over the next 14 days.