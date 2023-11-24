Friday AM Forecast: Partly sunny with mild temperatures the next couple of days before another cold front arrives Sunday

Temperatures will be in the mid 60's with partly sunny skies the next couple of days. Another cold front could enter on Sunday which will bring with it some potential rain and cooler temperatures.

Today & Tonight: After some early morning clouds and light sprinkles, clouds will start clear out by the afternoon. Clouds will go from overcast in the morning to partly sunny by the afternoon. Our high temperature is going to top out around 64 degrees. Tonight, we will get down to a chilly 44 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: There will be come clouds around for Saturday but it will be more of the high cloud variety. This will give us "filtered" sunshine. Overall, Saturday is looking great for some college football. The high temperature is only going to top out around 67 degrees.

Sunday could be a different story. Clouds will return Saturday night and with them, some potential showers. This is all in advance of our next cold front. As of right now, rain coverage is held at 40% for Sunday morning and throughout the day. We dry out into early next week, but the chill remains. Highs struggle to reach 60 degrees on Monday, and lows could dip into the 30's by Tuesday morning.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: A non-tropical area of low pressure located over the central subtropical Atlantic is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity, and the associated winds have decreased below gale force. This system could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics during the next day or two while it moves northeastward at 15 to 20 mph. The chance for subtropical or tropical development is likely to end by Sunday as the low moves over much colder waters.

-- Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.