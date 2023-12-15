Friday AM Forecast: Partly sunny and breezy today, Wet and breezy tomorrow

Above average temperatures, gusty winds, and mainly dry today. For the first half of your weekend, we will have scattered showers around but by Sunday mostly sunny and dry conditions move in.

Today & Tonight: Friday starts off mainly sunny. Throughout the day, clouds will gradually begin to move in. Highs around southern Louisiana will near 70° this afternoon. Winds also continue to increase today with speeds around 15mph and gusts even higher. Make sure to secure outside Christmas decor and light furniture. While chances are not great, you could run into a spotty light shower during the day today.

Overnight, a weak cold front moves in from the NW. Ahead of the front, skies become cloudy and in result, temperatures stay in the mid to upper 50s. Showers will arrive to our area Saturday morning. Winds also remain breezy tomorrow.

While winds across the state will be elevated, parts of Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes are included in a WIND ADVISORY until 12pm Saturday. These areas are included because of their close proximity to Lake Pontchartrain, where winds speeds could be highest.

Up Next: A weak cold front brings rain to SE Louisiana early Saturday with showers moving west to east. Near the metro area, rain will most likely arrive after daybreak. The latest data is beginning to show rain breaking up as it enters southeast Louisiana. This will be a trend to monitor closely. Regardless, it would be a good idea to keep raingear handy for the first half of the weekend. Up to 1” of rain is possible, with locally higher totals. Sunday looks dry and breezy, with clearing skies though the day. The pattern remains quiet next week also. However, low temperatures may dip back down into frost/freeze territory early Tuesday and Wednesday.

- Emma Kate Cowan

