Friday AM Forecast: One more night below freezing before significant warm up

After a very cold and snowy week in southern Louisiana, temperatures will continue to warm this weekend, and eventually melt all remaining snow/slush/ice. One more night below freezing is expected before temperatures rise.

Today & Tonight: A deck of clouds rolled in early Friday morning and limited cooling around the area. Around 4am, temperatures in the Capital Area were hanging out around the freezing mark, in the low to mid 30s. This means there is less of a chance that re-freezing occurred overnight, and will hopefully limit ice on the roadways this morning. The clouds have also helped to limit any frozen fog from forming as of this writing. A few spotty areas may develop around daybreak if the clouds clear out. By mid-morning, mainly sunny skies will take back over. Look for highs today in the upper-40s to low-50s around the region.

Tonight will be the last time temperatures tumble below freezing in the foreseeable future. Keep practicing cold weather safety as the Capital Area could possibly undergo one last hard freeze tomorrow morning, with a forecast low of 26°.

Up Next: After a cold morning, Saturday will be sunny with higher clouds working in during afternoon hours. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s. Late Saturday, thicker clouds will move into the area as onshore flow from the Gulf increases moisture in the atmosphere. This will limit Sunday morning temperatures to the mid-40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers arriving late. Scattered showers will move through late Sunday into Monday morning, with another round of rain and possibly thunderstorms towards the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe. Each day next week will see a decent amount of cloud cover and mild temperatures ranging from around the 50 degree mark in the mornings to the upper-60s/low-70s each afternoon.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.