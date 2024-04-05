Friday AM Forecast: Nice weekend ahead, Clouds and rain around next week

Warm and dry conditions continue through the weekend. By Sunday, more clouds move in ahead of rain chances next week.

Today & Tonight: Friday starts off chilly once again with temperatures near 50° across southern Louisiana. Sunshine will continue to dominate the skies today with winds between 5-10 mph adding a nice breeze. Afternoon highs will be a bit warmer than yesterday, rising near 82° in Baton Rouge. As we head towards the weekend, expect one more cool night as mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to fall back into the low 50's early Saturday around the Capital Area.

Up Next: Expect temperatures each afternoon this weekend to hangout in the low 80's. Saturday will remain mostly sunny with high clouds around, by Sunday, extra moisture in the atmosphere will result in mostly cloudy conditions. Sunday morning will also be noticeably milder, with morning temperatures in the 60's. No rain is expected over the weekend in southern Louisiana but by Monday, a frontal system will bring rain chances back to the forecast.

Both Monday and Tuesday will see warm temperatures and mainly cloudy conditions, with a chance for spotty showers and storms, especially in northern parishes and counties. During peek solar eclipse time on Monday, overcast skies could block your view of the event, but a few breaks in the clouds are possible.

Wednesday brings our best shot at rain for the week as confidence in widespread coverage of showers and storms continues to grow. All of the state has been highlighted for possible severe weather that day. Over the weekend and early next week, we will have more fine-tuned details on this system. Make sure to check back in with the Storm Station daily for the latest.

– Emma Kate Cowan

