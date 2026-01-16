Friday AM Forecast: Next front moves through overnight, flurry chance trending lower

Although it has not been that long since the last front, another one will push through later tonight. After it passes, there is still a low chance of flurries late Saturday and early Sunday, but that chance has trended lower.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures will dramatically warm today thanks to breezy southerly winds in advance of another cold front. Highs will reach in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase this evening, with isolated showers arriving from the northwest after dark. These should be fairly light, and not many will see them. Lows will be near 45 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.





Up Next: Temperatures will get cooler over the weekend thanks to the cold front passage. Clouds will hang around Saturday, with highs in the mid-50s. As the jet stream moves overhead, and energy in the atmosphere rotates through late Saturday, some light precipitation will be possible. More on if this could become some light snow or flurries is below. Sunshine will return Sunday, with lows in the 30s, and highs near 50 degrees.

Snow Chance: This morning’s data continues backing off on the chances of seeing snowflakes Saturday night, though the idea hasn’t been completely ruled out. Cold air will keep pouring into the area while a disturbance aloft pulls limited moisture inland. If that moisture is sufficient, a few light showers could develop, potentially mixing with or briefly changing to snow. Even if that happens, no travel or accumulation issues are anticipated.

MLK Day & Beyond: Martin Luther King Jr. Day will feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures topping out near 60 degrees in the afternoon. Clouds will increase as midweek approaches, with rain likely returning by Wednesday or Thursday.

