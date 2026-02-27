Friday AM forecast: Skies becoming sunny. A great weather weekend ahead!

A weak cold front brings scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to the Capital Region very early this morning. Clearing skies return this afternoon, and warmer-than-normal temperatures continue into the weekend.

Today and tonight: Any lingering showers will diminish fairly early this morning, mainly between pre-dawn hours and late morning. Rain totals will generally stay under a half inch. Patchy fog may also reduce visibility at times around sunrise, especially near the I-10/12 corridor.





By this afternoon, skies clear quickly with drier air moving in. Highs climb into the upper 70s to near 80. Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with lows settling into the 50s.

Up Next: The weekend looks mostly sunny and unseasonably warm, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s each afternoon. Humidity begins increasing again early next week as winds turn southerly, and there is the potential for periods of fog developing, especially along the coast and possibly pushing inland at times.

The next chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms returns later this week.

What to look out for: Allow extra time for the morning commute as showers and patchy fog may briefly reduce visibility. Rainfall amounts will be light and will do little to help ongoing drought conditions.

Tiger fans heading to Alex Box Stadium or Tiger Park this afternoon should see dry and warm conditions with temperatures near 80. Any morning showers should be long gone, making for a great afternoon at the ballpark.

– Dave

