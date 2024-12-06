Friday AM Forecast: Frigid Friday morning, Eyes on end-of-weekend rainmaker

A ***COLD WEATHER ADVISORY*** is in place for areas along and north of the I-10/12 corridor until 8am Friday morning. These are issued when temperatures OR feels-like temperatures dip to seasonably cold levels. The alert highlights the need for wearing appropriate winter clothing, especially if outside for extended durations. This is a new product from the National Weather Service, and is part of a series of changes to how harsh winter temperatures will be communicated going forward. For a full breakdown, CLICK HERE.

Today & Tonight: As stated above, Friday morning will be quite frigid. A cold front that moved through yesterday delivered a blast of extra cold and dry air to the region. Temperatures around the Capital Area will hang around the 32° by Sunrise, but feel even colder thanks to the northerly winds. Wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, Friday morning will make it feel like temperatures are in the 20s most areas. Make sure to wear plenty of layers when stepping outside earlier in the day. Plenty of sunshine will filter through higher clouds today, but afternoon temperatures will only warm into the mid-50s.

Tonight, clouds will begin to move back in and winds will die down, making for not as frigid of a night. Lows early Saturday will still be cold as they dip into the upper-30s.

Up Next: After the cold morning Saturday, the afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 60s. A few spotty showers will be possible but Sunday will hold the best chance of rain over the weekend. As a warm front moves through the region Sunday, temperatures will climb to the low 70s and an increase in moisture will support shower and thunderstorm development. The latest data suggest isolated showers during the day with an uptick in intensity and coverage during the overnight hours and into Monday. We will hold onto a bit of an 'unsettled' weather pattern Monday and Tuesday with daily rain chances. Another couple of inches of rain will be possible during that time. By Wednesday, another front is expected to move through, providing drier and cooler air once again.

