Friday AM Forecast: Dense fog this morning, storm system over weekend

A ***Dense Fog Advisory*** has been issued until 9am Friday. Visibility one quarter mile or less will be possible in dense fog. Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Today & Tonight: After the morning fog, clouds will linger through the first half of the day. Partial clearing will occur in the afternoon, with highs near 78 degrees. A few showers will be possible but most will stay dry. Expect cooperative weather for the opening pitch of the LSU Baseball season and the Krewe of Southdowns parade. Overnight, lows will be near 59 degrees under mainly cloudy skies.

Saturday: It’s shaping up to be a busy start to the weekend in the Red Stick. With Valentine’s Day plans, LSU Tigers baseball opening the season against Milwaukee, and the Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade rolling through, plenty of events will be taking place outside. Unfortunately, the weather looks just as active. A potent storm system is forecast to push into the area late Saturday, bringing impacts during the evening and overnight hours. The primary threats for the Capital Area appear to be strong, potentially damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning. Although the risk is on the lower side, a quick, brief spin-up tornado can’t be completely ruled out within the line of storms. If you have parade floats, decorations, or throws outside, it would be wise to secure or store them before turning in Saturday night.

The Spanish Town Parade: For those heading downtown for the parade, the middle of the day should be fairly uneventful weather-wise. Expect mostly cloudy skies with occasional peeks of sunshine mixed in. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but no hazardous weather is anticipated along the route. Temperatures will stay on the warm side, climbing into the upper 70s. A light breeze will be noticeable at times, with winds occasionally gusting between 10 and 15 mph.

LSU Baseball: It’s going to feel a bit muggy out at Alex Box Stadium. Game-time conditions will feature afternoon highs in the upper 70s, adding to that muggy feel. Skies will be mostly cloudy, though a little sunshine could break through at times. A brief shower can’t be ruled out, but there should be a solid window to get the game in before more widespread, heavier storms move toward the area later in the evening.

Date Night: The most significant weather of the day is expected to unfold late, during the evening and overnight hours—right when many may be out celebrating Valentine’s Day. A solid line of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to move through between roughly 10 PM and 6 AM. If you’re traveling, stay alert—downpours could reduce visibility quickly and create slick roads. It’s also important to have a reliable way to receive weather alerts, whether you’re out for the night or already in bed, as a few storms could produce gusty winds.

Sunday & Beyond: The front will move a bit slower than earlier projections suggested. While the steadiest rain should wrap up early Sunday, clouds may hang around into the afternoon, and a brief stray shower can’t be ruled out. That said, there should be ample dry time for outdoor plans—just keep an eye out for a quick sprinkle. It’ll also turn breezy behind the system, with north winds running 10–20 mph. That could add an extra challenge when trying to snag those parade throws. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 70s. Looking ahead, the pattern settles down nicely to start the new week. Lundi Gras, Mardi Gras, and Ash Wednesday are all trending sunny and comfortable, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s.

