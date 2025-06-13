Friday AM Forecast: Daily storm threat continues, Warm and muggy between showers

The main weather story continues to be daily rounds of thunderstorms as we move into Father's Day Weekend. Those with outdoor plans should watch out for passing storms while continuing to find ways to stay cool in the Louisiana heat!

Today & Tonight: With an upper-atmosphere disturbance from Texas pushing east early Friday, isolated showers and t-storms will begin before daybreak and continue on-and-off throughout the day. When not raining, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s this afternoon. Daytime heating will support the greatest coverage, and likely the strongest storms, on Friday afternoon. Heavy downpours, small hail, and high wind gusts will once again be possible within any of the thunderstorms. Conditions will quiet down by sunset, with only a few lingering t-storms overnight. Mainly cloudy skies will keep overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Up Next: The same unsettled weather pattern from the workweek continues into the weekend. Each day will begin warm and sticky, in the 70s, before the sunshine early warms temperatures into the low 90s each day. The only relief from the heat and humidity will come from afternoon storms around the region. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop each day, with heavy downpours and gusty winds that may disrupt outdoor plans. No day will be a complete washout but it is advised to keep a close eye on the radar when going about your weekend. Don't forget the free mobile Storm Station app sends lightning and heavy rain alerts to your point location; download here.

Early next week, the region will be caught between two high-pressure systems—one to the east and one to the west. This setup will keep rain and thunderstorms likely on Monday. By Tuesday and especially Wednesday, high pressure will strengthen in the Capital Area, reducing rain chances and allowing temperatures to rise into the low to mid-90s by late week.

The Tropics: The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is underway. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. For now, the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic remain quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Emma Kate C.

