Friday AM Forecast: Big cool down coming next week

Temperatures will be warm and comfortable this weekend with a bog cooldown on the way.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy Friday! The fall time low humidity is back today. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Friday evening plans will be on the cooler side as temperatures drop back into the 50s.

Up Next: Over the weekend, skies will be partly cloudy but dry with temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity. A few showers may sneak into the forecast by Sunday afternoon. Another cold front will move through the area on Monday brining a round of isolated showers. Behind that front, air will be much cooler. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s beginning on Wednesday morning. A serious chill will stick around through the rest of the week. It is time to dig out the warm clothes! Stay connected for the latest on the big temperature swings. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

Tropical Storm Karl is in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is moving south toward the coast of Mexico. CLICK here to track Karl in the WBRZ Hurricane Center.