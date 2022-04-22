Friday AM Forecast: Another sunny day as we head into the weekend

A little patchy fog is out there this morning. The humidity will last into the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today will be a near perfect repeat of yesterday! A little patchy fog will be out there until sunrise, especially near grass areas and bodies of water. This afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Up Next: Saturday will be near perfect repeat of Friday. On Sunday, a shower or two may bubble up in the evening. Monday evening, the next rainmaker will move in. Showers and storms will be on and off through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. Any leftover showers will clear by the end of the day Tuesday. Rainfall totals will be about 1-2 inches. Temperatures will trend a little cooler heading into the rest of the week. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s and overnight temperatures will be in the 50s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

