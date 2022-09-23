Friday AM Forecast: Activity in the tropics expected to stay southeast

Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean and it is set to move toward the western Florida coast.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: The local forecast is still hot and steamy. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s today with another record break possible. The number to beat is 93°. Skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures tonight will be in the low 70s.

Up Next: Saturday look mostly clear and warm. Temperatures will top out in the mid-90s. A shower or two will be possible on Sunday afternoon. It will not be a total washout. Warm temperatures continue into Monday with a stray shower possible. This hot stretch will break on Tuesday. A front is set to significantly drop humidity. Temperatures will trend in the 80s in the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s with a few locations in the 50s by mid-week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics

Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean Sea, south of Jamaica. As a center of circulation has gradually become better defined over the last few days, pressure has fallen, and winds have increased to 35mph to classify the system as a tropical depression.

JUST IN: Tropical Depression Nine forms in Caribbean Sea

Catch 2une In at 5 am for live updates.https://t.co/nupFvDlotC pic.twitter.com/iLFNK8vWTa — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) September 23, 2022

The environment is forecast to become more conducive for additional development. A lot of guidance, that stretches beyond the scope of what would be considered reliable, does place a tropical system near the southeastern Gulf of Mexico around the middle of next week. Now that a storm is developing, forecast information will become clearer, especially as hurricane hunters provide additional data. Nine is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by tomorrow and when it does, it will be named Hermine (her-MEEN). The long range forecast is showing this storm moving toward the west coast of Florida in the middle of next week.

Keep in mind that single computer models such as the GFS or ECMWF do no not perform as well the official forecast and therefore can be misleading. That cone reliably outperforms both. You can get the latest advisories and track forecasts as soon as they are issued by following @WBRZweather on Twitter and Facebook as well as by visiting the WBRZ Hurricane Center.