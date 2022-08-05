Friday AM Forecast: A foggy start to Friday

We will be trending a little drier into the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: We are trending a little drier today. There is a lot of leftover moisture in the atmosphere, and we are dealing with it in the form of fog this morning. The fog will give way to high humidity, and we will have some sunshine in the morning. In the afternoon, showers will develop and about half of the area will see some measurable rainfall. A heavy downpour is still possible, but the risk for flooding is lower than the past two days. Between the showers, temperatures will hit the low 90s. Expect the heat index to be near 105° in the sunny spots. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: While scattered showers remain in the forecast, there is always a risk for isolated areas to see periods of heavy rain. The threat for flooding is lower heading into the weekend, but not nonexistent. Some locations could see 1-3 inches of rain in a quick downpour. Summery temperatures near 90° will be interrupted by showers and storms. The sunny spots will see the heat index near 105°. Plan for showers in the afternoon this weekend. We are not anticipating any This pattern doesn’t show any signs of breaking in the next 7 days. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No developments expected for the next 5 days.