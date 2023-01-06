Friday AM Forecast: A few showers will roll through this weekend

Showers will move in before the weekend is over.

THE FORECAST



Today & Tonight: You can expect more blue skies today! Temperatures will max out just shy of 70° this afternoon with overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Up Next: Saturday morning will be chilly with temperatures in the mid-50s. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s. On Sunday, scattered showers will move in early. Most areas will briefly see rain between 4-9am. It will not rain all day. Skies will dry up in the afternoon. Temperatures between the clouds will be in the upper 60s. If you have weekend plans and you need guaranteed dry time, Saturday is the better day of the two.

A few showers will linger into the new week, but showers will be mostly light and isolated. Afternoon temperatures next week are trending in the 60s. The next chance for potentially widespread rain comes in next Thursday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

