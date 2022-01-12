48°
Latest Weather Blog
Free take-home COVID tests to be given out in Assumption Parish Friday
ASSUMPTION PARISH - Free take-home COVID tests will be given out on a "first come first served" basis on Friday, Jan. 14.
Starting at 9 a.m., the Assumption Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will be using a drive-thru at the Assumption Parish Community Center to hand out BinaxNOW COVID-19 Self Test Kits. Because tests are in short supply, each car will only get one kit that contains two tests. All needed materials and instructions are included in the kit.
Trending News
The drive-thru will last until they run out of kits.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Catalytic converter thieves target maintenance trucks at Baton Rouge Water Company offices
-
Second-in-command at State Police implicated in Ronald Greene cover-up
-
Person shot to death Wednesday on Gus Young Avenue
-
Fire raged for hours at Plank Road grocery store Wednesday morning
-
BRFD stresses importance of Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month while fighting blaze on...