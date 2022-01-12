Free take-home COVID tests to be given out in Assumption Parish Friday

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Free take-home COVID tests will be given out on a "first come first served" basis on Friday, Jan. 14.

Starting at 9 a.m., the Assumption Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will be using a drive-thru at the Assumption Parish Community Center to hand out BinaxNOW COVID-19 Self Test Kits. Because tests are in short supply, each car will only get one kit that contains two tests. All needed materials and instructions are included in the kit.

The drive-thru will last until they run out of kits.