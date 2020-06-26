Free HIV testing in Capital Area Saturday for National HIV Testing Day

BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge Parish residents can receive free HIV tests on Saturday, June 27, in observance of National HIV Testing Day.

HIV and STI testing will be provided at various locations by the Baton Rouge AIDS Society (BRASS), Capital Area Reentry Program (CARP), Metro Health, and CareSouth Medical and Dental.

East Baton Rouge Parish is celebrating National HIV Testing Day in an effort to increase access to testing, and to encourage residents to find out their HIV status.

“Knowing your HIV status allows you to know your risks, engage in preventative care, and know what treatment options are available to you. The sooner you know your status, the sooner you can begin treatment, and continue to live a long and healthy life,” Mayor Broome said. “In 2016, Baton Rouge was ranked #1 in the country for the rate of AIDS diagnoses. By increasing testing and awareness, Baton Rouge’s ranking dropped to #10 in 2018, with the rate of AIDS diagnoses cut nearly in half.”

Testing Locations:

The Baton Rouge AIDS Society

4560 North Blvd.

Suite 100

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Capital Area Reentry Program and Metro Health

10467 Airline Hwy

Baton Rouge, LA 70816

CareSouth Medical and Dental

3140 Florida Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

The BRASS and CARP/Metro Health testing sites are available by appointment only. To make an appointment with BRASS, contact AJ Johnson at 225-268-9336. To make an appointment with CARP/Metro Health, contact Shirley Lolis 225-338-9333. CareSouth Medical and Dental does not require an appointment for testing.

Confirmed community leaders participating in National HIV Testing Day

- Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker

- Metro Councilman LaMont Cole

- Juvenile Court Judge Gail Grover

- State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle

- EBR School Board Member Tramelle Howard

- EBR School Board Member Dadrius Lanus

- City Court Judge Yvette Alexander

- City Constable Terrica Williams

- Chi Joseph-Franklin, President, Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.,

- Dr. Tamiara Wade, President, 100 Black Women of Baton Rouge

- Dr. Angela Machen, Executive Director of the Baton Rouge African American Museum