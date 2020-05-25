Free COVID-19 testing sites in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Most of the towns in Livingston Parish will offer free COVID-19 testing beginning on Tuesday, May 26.

The parish has partnered up with the Louisiana Department of Health(LDH), the Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard to offer Livingston Parish residents free testing.

In order to be tested you have to 18 years or older and have a valid Louisiana ID.

All testing sites will operate from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. each day.

Below is a list of dates & locations for testing: