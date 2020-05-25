75°
Free COVID-19 testing sites in Livingston Parish

Sunday, May 24 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Most of the towns in Livingston Parish will offer free COVID-19 testing beginning on Tuesday, May 26.

The parish has partnered up with the Louisiana Department of Health(LDH), the Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard to offer Livingston Parish residents free testing. 

In order to be tested you have to 18 years or older and have a valid Louisiana ID.

All testing sites will operate from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. each day.

Below is a list of dates & locations for testing:

DATE BUILDING ADDRESS TOWN
Tuesday, May 26 L.M. Lockhart/W Livingston 320 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Denham Springs
Wednesday, May 27 Walmart Neighbor Market 25820 LA Hwy 16 Denham Springs
Saturday, May 30 Live Oak Middle School Sidney Hutchinson Park 8444 Cecil Dr Denham Springs
Monday, June 1 Sidney Hutchinson Park 13750 Ball Park Rd. Walker
Tuesday, June 2 Grey's Creek Elementary 11400 LA Hwy 1033 Denham Springs
Wednesday, June 3 The Church International 26490 S. Frost Rd. Livingston
Monday, June 8 Livingston Fairgrounds 19869 Fairgrounds Rd. Livingston
Tuesday, June 9 Albany High School 29700 1 Hornet Ln. Albany
Wednesday, June 10 St. Joseph Catholic Church 15710 LA Hwy 16 French Settlement
Monday, June 15 American Legion Hall 26200 LA Hwy 43 Springfield
Tuesday, June 16 Killian Town Hall 28284 HWY 22 Killian
Wednesday, June 17 Maurepas High School 23923 LA HWY 22 Maurepas
