80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Franklin police say man taken into custody following attack with a chain saw

2 hours 50 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, June 10 2024 Jun 10, 2024 June 10, 2024 6:01 PM June 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN — Franklin Police said they took a man into custody Monday on a second-degree battery accusation, alleging he attacked a man with a chain saw.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, the agency said.

Trending News

Police said Albert Mitchell was charged with aggravated second-degree battery. Online jail records Monday did not have him listed as an inmate.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days