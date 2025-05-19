Fourth Orleans Parish escapee back in custody, six still on the run

NEW ORLEANS - Law enforcement has caught another escapee who has been on the run from the Orleans Parish Jail.

On Monday, 21-year-old Gary C. Price was taken into custody in New Orleans. State Police said he will be taken to a facility outside the area.

Six more escapees are still on the lam. There is a $20,000-per-fugitive reward for information that would lead to an arrest.

The group of 10 left the jail Friday morning after they pushed over a toilet and escaped through a hole in the wall. New Orleans Police, Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, State Police, ATF and FBI are all searching for the escaped inmates.