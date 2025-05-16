Eleven inmates escape from Orleans Parish Jail; facility on lockdown

NEW ORLEANS - The Orleans Parish Jail was on lockdown Friday morning after 11 inmates escaped, WWL-TV reports.

As of 11 a.m., no details about the identity of the escapees or how the escape happened were released. The jail was on lockdown Friday morning while officials worked to gather more details.

All 11 inmates were considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff said a full investigation will be launched into how the escape happened.