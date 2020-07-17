Fourth of July shooting suspect gets $1M bond in multiple attacks

BATON ROUGE - A man suspected in shootings at two different apartment complexes in recent months was arrested on a slew of charges Thursday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Mieyoshi Tyree Edwards, 21, was booked on charges related to the separate shootings that happened in July and April.

The most recent shooting was reported Saturday at an apartment complex located near the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library. Investigators said two small children and two adults were hurt in the shooting but are expected to survive.

According to the sheriff's office, all four victims were in a vehicle when another car passed by and fired shots at them. Both children were in car seats at the time of the shooting.

EBRSO says Edwards is suspected of firing shots in another attack at an apartment complex on Hanks Drive in April during which he and another gunman were caught on video firing a barrage of bullets at a vehicle in a parking lot. One of the three people targeted in that shooting was struck by gunfire but survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they were able to find Edwards by tracking a rental car he used in one of the shootings. The rental led detectives to Edwards' girlfriend in Tickfaw. With the help of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were able to find the vehicle with Edwards in the driver's seat.

A search of his vehicle uncovered two firearms, one of which matched the type of weapon used in the July shooting. Deputies also found shoes at his apartment seen worn by one of the gunmen in surveillance video from the April attack.

Investigators believe Edwards had ongoing disputes with the victims in the April shooting. His ties to the victims in the July shooting are still under investigation.

He was booked Thursday on several counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated criminal damage to property for both shootings, as well as assault by drive-by shooting in the July 4 attack.

Edwards' bond has been set at $1,160,000.