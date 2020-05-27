79°
Four years after old campus flooded, Central Private School breaks ground on new campus

By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Central Private School is breaking ground on its new campus Thursday, May 28. 

The much-anticipated event ceremony marks the first phase of construction on the school's new campus.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the groundbreaking ceremony will be private and include only 12-15 people in attendance, in addition to the press. 

The small audience will enjoy brief remarks from Robert Martin, who serves as the Head of Central Private School, Board President, Brennan Easley, and U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. 

Central Private School lost most of its buildings during the Great Flood of 2016, and Thursday's event is a momentous occasion that students, staff, and officials have anticipated for quite some time.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. 

