Four University of Louisiana at Lafayette students robbed at gunpoint on campus
LAFAYETTE - Police say four University of Louisiana at Lafayette students were robbed at gunpoint while they were on campus Wednesday night.
KATC reports that the incident occurred in Bonin Hall around 10 p.m.
But the circumstances surrounding the robbery are vague.
According to KATC, the victims told police they were robbed by two people who walked into one of the student's rooms to 'play video games for money.'
It is unknown exactly what items were taken or whether the suspects fled on foot or in a vehicle.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
