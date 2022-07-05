Four teens arrested after being caught breaking into daycare

BATON ROUGE - Chris and Lady Honore were fast asleep Tuesday morning when their security system notified them of an intruder.

“We heard in our bed. It was 3:30 a.m. Alexa said, ‘There’s someone at your daycare back door.’ When we heard that we knew something was going on and I said, 'Alexa, show me the daycare back door on the tv,' and it was not loading. I knew right then, something was wrong," said Lady Honore, co-owner of Cole's Kids daycare.

Upon checking the ring doorbell app on her phone, Honore saw security footage of the cameras at her daycare being dismantled by a burglar. She and her husband notified police and rushed to their business.

“At that time they surrounded the place. They waited on the K-9 unit to come because they realized they had to send the dog in before they went in and five minutes later, they came out with four suspects," said Chris Honore, pastor and co-owner of Cole's Kids.

Those four suspects were far from criminal masterminds. Security footage shows the group of teens entering the daycare through a window AC unit before cutting the wires to each camera inside the business.

“Every camera, the wiring was destroyed so that they wouldn’t be seen, even though we caught video of them doing [it]," Chris said.

During the break-in, the teens left behind gloves, shoes, scissors labeled with a name and a cell phone. Police K-9 dogs caught all four boys hiding in a closet.

Disappointed, the Honores were shocked that people in a community they have served for nearly a decade would do such a thing. Even after the incident, they are willing to forgive the young men.

“We definitely would have served them with no problem. We would have taken our shoes off our feet and given to them.”

Those four juveniles are now each facing a charge of simple burglary. One of them could also be charged with resisting arrest, after BRPD officers say he refused to come out of hiding.

Nothing was stolen from Cole's Kids, but they did face damage to their security system which will likely result in a costly repair.