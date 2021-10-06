Four men shot outside of New Orleans church

Photo: NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS - Four men were shot near a church at the corner of General Taylor and Annunciation Streets on Wednesday afternoon.

NOLA.com reported the pastor of the church said no services were going on at 1:35 p.m when the shooting happened.

First responders said the men between the ages of 19 and 25 were all taken to hospitals.

No other details were immediately available.