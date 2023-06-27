Four arrested in Tangipahoa burglary spree investigation

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies have arrested three juveniles and one adult in connection with two dozen recent vehicle burglaries between Hammond and Ponchatoula.

A call on Sunday morning led to the arrests. Tangipahoa Parish deputies responded to Tangi Lakes Drive off West Pleasant Ridge Road and found the foursome at that location.

A homeowner had noticed the individuals going through his vehicle and allegedly taking a pair of shoes.

Three of the suspects ran, but were caught in short order. The fourth was located later.

Since then, investigators have linked the crew to 24 burglaries in the Tangi Lakes Apartments and Scarlett Glen Subdivision.

They said they've recovered and returned some of the stolen property.

The adult taken into custody is 19-year-old Demarco Taylor, of Hammond. He's charged with 17 counts of vehicle burglary, along with other felony counts.

The juvenile suspects face charges related to vehicular burglary, as well. Additional counts may be added, the sheriff's office said.