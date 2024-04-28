Four arrested in ATM 'smash and grab' theft

GONZALES - Four men were arrested after a gas station was burglarized early Sunday morning in Gonzales.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Pecan Grove Chevron around 4:40 a.m. after an alarm was set off. When officers responded to the scene, they observed the storefront completely demolished and the ATM missing, according to Gonzales PD.

The circumstances regarding the scene were similar to an earlier report this year, according to Gonzales PD. The other "smash and grab" had occurred at Popingo's convenience store located on LA 44.

Officers located two suspicious vehicles in the back of neighboring subdivision after searching the area Sunday morning. One vehicle, an SUV with four occupants inside, attempted to flee from authorities.

After a short pursuit, three of the occupants jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot in the area of LA 30 and LA 44. All three were then captured, according to Gonzales PD. Pursuing units were able to stop and arrest the driver of the SUV at LA 30 and LA 73, according to Gonzales PD.

The driver was identified as 41-year-old Ronald Harvey, according to Gonzales PD. The other three suspects were identified as 22-year-old Kyon Barnes, 19-year-old Byron Aycock and 19-year-old Marion McIntosh. All four men are reportedly from Houston, Tx., according to Gonzales PD.

It was later discovered that the second suspicious vehicle from the subdivision was reported stolen out of Jefferson Parish, according to Gonzales PD. Video surveillance from Pecan Grove Chevron linked the stolen truck from Jefferson Parish to the crime scene. The vehicle was reportedly used to ram the storefront to gain entry, according to Gonzales PD.

The video also linked all four men as suspects in the crime, according to Gonzales PD.

The stolen ATM was recovered in the back of the SUV driven by Harvey. It was returned to the owner of the gas station. Approximately $30,000-40,000 of damage occurred at the store as a result of the robbery.

Authorities were also able to link Harvey to the similar crime that took place at the Popingo's convenience store.

The four individuals were charged as follows:

Ronald Harvey, 41- 1 count Simple Burglary, 1count of felony theft in excess of 5K but less than 25K, 1count of Simple Criminal Damage over 1K to 50K

Kyon Barnes, 22 - 1 count Simple Burglary, 1count of felony theft in excess of 5K but less than 25K, 1count of Simple Criminal Damage over 1K to 50K

Byron Aycock, 19 - 1 count Simple Burglary, 1 count of felony theft in excess of 5K but less than 25K, 1count of simple criminal damage over 1K to 50K, 1 count of illegal possession of stolen things 5k to 25K

Marion McIntosh, 19 - 1 count Simple Burglary, 1 count of felony theft in excess of 5K but less than 25K, 1count of simple criminal damage over 1K to 50K, 1 count of illegal possession of stolen things 5k to 25K