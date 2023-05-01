79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former Tiki Tubing owner pleads guilty in sex crimes case, avoids prison

3 hours 2 minutes ago Monday, May 01 2023 May 1, 2023 May 01, 2023 3:05 PM May 01, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - The former owner of the now defunct Tiki Tubing pleaded guilty Monday in a juvenile sex crimes case. 

The district attorney's office said John Fore pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. He was sentenced to seven years for each count, but that sentence was suspended. 

Fore, 66, will serve three years probation and must register as a sex offender. 

He was first arrested last year after the allegations, which reportedly involved an underage boy, surfaced. The arrest came amid a wave of controversies surrounding Tiki Tubing, which shut down for good last summer. 

Trending News

His wife, Patricia Fore, was also arrested around that same time in 2022 after years-old allegations resurfaced in wake of her husband's arrest. Her case is still pending. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days