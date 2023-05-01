Former Tiki Tubing owner pleads guilty in sex crimes case, avoids prison

DENHAM SPRINGS - The former owner of the now defunct Tiki Tubing pleaded guilty Monday in a juvenile sex crimes case.

The district attorney's office said John Fore pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. He was sentenced to seven years for each count, but that sentence was suspended.

Fore, 66, will serve three years probation and must register as a sex offender.

He was first arrested last year after the allegations, which reportedly involved an underage boy, surfaced. The arrest came amid a wave of controversies surrounding Tiki Tubing, which shut down for good last summer.

His wife, Patricia Fore, was also arrested around that same time in 2022 after years-old allegations resurfaced in wake of her husband's arrest. Her case is still pending.