Latest Weather Blog
Former Tiki Tubing owner pleads guilty in sex crimes case, avoids prison
DENHAM SPRINGS - The former owner of the now defunct Tiki Tubing pleaded guilty Monday in a juvenile sex crimes case.
The district attorney's office said John Fore pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. He was sentenced to seven years for each count, but that sentence was suspended.
Fore, 66, will serve three years probation and must register as a sex offender.
He was first arrested last year after the allegations, which reportedly involved an underage boy, surfaced. The arrest came amid a wave of controversies surrounding Tiki Tubing, which shut down for good last summer.
Trending News
His wife, Patricia Fore, was also arrested around that same time in 2022 after years-old allegations resurfaced in wake of her husband's arrest. Her case is still pending.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Property owners on hook to fix damaged power equipment caused by garbage...
-
Officers respond to shooting near BRPD station on Highland Road
-
Video shows administrator slamming student at Tara High
-
Vigil held for two Livingston Parish brothers who drowned Saturday
-
New scooters raising concerns around LSU's campus
Sports Video
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game