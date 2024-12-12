Good 2 Eat: Sausage, Chicken and Bean Stew

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Sausage Chicken and Bean Stew

1 ½ lb. chicken thighs, boneless, diced in 1 inch pieces

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

2 celery ribs, sliced

1 sweet onion, diced

1 tsp. garlic

1 Tbsp. tomato paste

½ cup all-purpose flour

5 cups chicken stock

12 oz. smoked sausage, sliced

2 14.5 oz. cans cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

14 oz. fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

½ tsp. red pepper flakes, or to taste

3 cups baby spinach, roughly chopped and big stems removed

Parmesan cheese, grated for serving

Heat oil over medium/low heat in a large Dutch oven. Add carrots, celery, onions and garlic. Cook until onions are tender, about 5 or 6 minutes. Add tomato paste and stir until combined well with the veggies. Stir flour into carrot mixture until well blended and cook, stirring, for a minute. Gradually add stock and cook until mixture is thickened.

Increase heat to medium and add chicken, sausage, beans, tomatoes, Creole seasoning, Italian seasoning, paprika, salt, black pepper, and crushed red pepper. Once mixture comes to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover the pot and simmer for 40 to 50 minutes, or until chicken is thoroughly cooked and fork tender. Stir spinach into hot stew and remove the pot from the heat. Allow the spinach to wilt from the heat of the stew and serve.

Serve with grated Parmesan.