55°
Latest Weather Blog
Good 2 Eat: Sausage, Chicken and Bean Stew
Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!
Sausage Chicken and Bean Stew
Trending News
1 ½ lb. chicken thighs, boneless, diced in 1 inch pieces
2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 carrots, peeled and sliced
2 celery ribs, sliced
1 sweet onion, diced
1 tsp. garlic
1 Tbsp. tomato paste
½ cup all-purpose flour
5 cups chicken stock
12 oz. smoked sausage, sliced
2 14.5 oz. cans cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
14 oz. fire-roasted diced tomatoes
1 tsp. Creole seasoning
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
1 tsp. paprika
1 tsp. kosher salt
½ tsp. black pepper
½ tsp. red pepper flakes, or to taste
3 cups baby spinach, roughly chopped and big stems removed
Parmesan cheese, grated for serving
Heat oil over medium/low heat in a large Dutch oven. Add carrots, celery, onions and garlic. Cook until onions are tender, about 5 or 6 minutes. Add tomato paste and stir until combined well with the veggies. Stir flour into carrot mixture until well blended and cook, stirring, for a minute. Gradually add stock and cook until mixture is thickened.
Increase heat to medium and add chicken, sausage, beans, tomatoes, Creole seasoning, Italian seasoning, paprika, salt, black pepper, and crushed red pepper. Once mixture comes to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover the pot and simmer for 40 to 50 minutes, or until chicken is thoroughly cooked and fork tender. Stir spinach into hot stew and remove the pot from the heat. Allow the spinach to wilt from the heat of the stew and serve.
Serve with grated Parmesan.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department brings the Grinch through Ascension neighborhoods
-
34 'Little Buddies' get help shopping for Christmas gifts for their families
-
Police arrest man accused of killing 8-year-old boy, injuring his siblings in...
-
2une In Previews: The Nutcracker with Tri-Parish Ballet
-
$12 billion AI data center being built in West Feliciana Parish; first...
Sports Video
-
LSU Football releases 2025 schedule
-
Dunham set to make second state championship appearance in three years
-
Southern men's basketball gets fourth win in a row after defeating Lindsey...
-
LSU loses another skill player to the transfer portal
-
Seven LSU Tigers make 2024 All-SEC Football teams