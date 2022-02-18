Former teacher Cynthia Perkins sentenced to 41 years without parole in child sex crimes case

LIVINGSTON - Cynthia Perkins, a former teacher who pleaded guilty to her role in a disturbing child sex case involving her ex-husband, will spend 41 years in prison without parole.

Perkins rattled off a lengthy apology to the victims, as well as her friends and family, before the judge handed down the sentence Friday.

"I would also like to apologize to my three children. I haven't spoken to them in three years. I love them and I miss them, and I'm sorry," Perkins said.

A scathing letter written by one of Cynthia's children—born during her first marriage—was read in court Friday and called her a "horrible" and "manipulative" mother.

"My life is so much better without you," the letter read in part.

The former Livingston Parish school instructor made a deal with state prosecutors earlier this week, pleading guilty to only a handful of the more than 100 combined charges she and her ex faced, securing her conviction on three counts: production of child pornography, second-degree rape and mingling of harmful substances.

Cynthia Perkins' guilty plea included admissions that she filmed a child in the bath and served pastries laced with her husband's bodily fluids to some of her students.

"I want to apologize to the victims, my students, because now they have to worry about what really happened," Cynthia added.

As part of the deal, she must also testify against her former spouse—Dennis Perkins—during his upcoming trial in the same case.

Cynthia filed for divorce after the couple's arrests in 2019. She claimed Dennis, who was a Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy at the time, manipulated her into participating in his crimes.

Another witness painted a different picture of Cynthia's involvement, calling her Dennis' "huntress."

"Cynthia, you most definitely proven to be the most deceitful person ever. Now I want everyone listening to know you were one of my best friends… I did everything to keep you safe. I loved you," Curtin said. "I hope for the next 41 years you pray to your soul for the lives you have destroyed and the victims you have hurt."

Dennis Perkins is expected to go to trial later this year.